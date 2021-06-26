The slowest-selling vehicles in each state you’re most likely to get a deal on

New and used car inventory is down and prices are up in the wake of the microchip shortage. If you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, it may be difficult to find the car you’re looking for, let alone find a deal. Luckily for car shoppers, you can still find a deal if you know where to look.

Analyzing over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 47.1 days to sell and the average used car takes 34.8 days to sell. Certain vehicles remain on dealer lots for far longer. These slow-moving cars present savings opportunities for car shoppers as dealers want to move these cars off the lot.

Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were May’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles that are spending the longest time on dealer lots by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Hyundai Tucson 171.1 Alaska – – Arizona Nissan Versa 137.4 Arkansas Jeep Compass 168.9 California Cadillac CT5 191.2 Colorado Nissan Versa 202 Connecticut Jeep Compass 164.6 Delaware Chevrolet Trax 214.5 Florida Dodge Journey 215.3 Georgia Ford Fusion 235.4 Hawaii Nissan Frontier 184.8 Idaho Toyota Corolla 119 Illinois Hyundai Kona 218.1 Indiana Ford Fusion 184.5 Iowa Dodge Journey 125.3 Kansas Ford Ecosport 195.4 Kentucky Honda Civic 111.2 Louisiana Nissan Versa 102.2 Maine – – Maryland Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 200.5 Massachusetts Hyundai Elantra 108.6 Michigan Cadillac Ct4 138.6 Minnesota Nissan Altima 110.4 Mississippi Acura TLX 99.4 Missouri Ford Mustang 118.7 Montana Ford Edge 141.5 Nebraska Dodge Journey 107.3 Nevada Jeep Cherokee 308.5 New Hampshire Honda Civic 111.2 New Jersey Kia Sportage 144.8 New Mexico Nissan Pathfinder 221.8 New York Ford Edge 117.4 North Carolina Ford Fusion 145.2 North Dakota Buick Encore 86.4 Ohio Ford Fusion 309.7 Oklahoma Ford Ecosport 221.1 Oregon Mazda MAZDA3 Sedan 143.6 Pennsylvania Nissan Versa 221 Rhode Island Hyundai Kona 122.1 South Carolina Dodge Journey 207.7 South Dakota – – Tennessee Buick Encore 199.9 Texas Honda Insight 152.6 Utah Mercedes-Benz Glc 111.6 Vermont – – Virginia Ford F-150 196.4 Washington Ford Edge 117.9 West Virginia Ford Fusion 141.8 Wisconsin Kia Sportage 226.2 Wyoming – –

The slowest-selling new car in most states is the discontinued Ford Fusion sedan in five states.

The also discontinued Dodge Journey SUV and the Nissan Versa subcompact car tie as the slowest-seller in the second-most states with four.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type appearing as the slowest-seller in 22 states, followed by sedans in 20.

The slowest-selling new car across all states is the Ford Fusion in Ohio at 309.7 days.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Mitsubishi Mirage G4 131 Alaska – – Arkansas Volkswagen Golf 68.9 Arizona Mercedes-Benz GLE 67.8 California Ford Escape Hybrid 81.3 Colorado Ford Ecosport 81.6 Connecticut Ford Edge 92.7 Delaware Volkswagen Passat 84.4 Florida Chevrolet Bolt EV 112.7 Georgia Lincoln Nautilus 79.7 Hawaii Hyundai Elantra 82.6 Iowa Jeep Gladiator 83 Idaho Chevrolet Bolt EV 95.9 Illinois Land Rover Range Rover Sport 70 Indiana Kia Soul 90.1 Kansas Ford Escape 74.8 Kentucky Lincoln Nautilus 77.3 Louisiana Chevrolet Trax 90.5 Massachusetts Ford Ecosport 84.2 Maryland Nissan Leaf 91.6 Maine Alfa Romeo Stelvio 70.9 Michigan BMW X3 99.5 Minnesota Jeep Gladiator 61.4 Missouri Nissan Versa 74.1 Mississippi Lincoln Nautilus 86.4 Montana Jeep Grand Cherokee 60.1 North Carolina Hyundai Elantra 68.4 North Dakota Ford Ecosport 69 Nebraska Hyundai Santa Fe 107.2 New Hampshire Mitsubishi Mirage G4 173.2 New Jersey Ford Escape 58.5 New Mexico Toyota Prius Prime 87 Nevada Lincoln Nautilus 107.7 New York Hyundai Elantra 69.9 Ohio Porsche Macan 92.2 Oklahoma Dodge Durango 91.4 Oregon Nissan Kicks 92.8 Pennsylvania Lincoln Nautilus 96.5 Rhode Island Hyundai Sonata 68.2 South Carolina Ford Ranger 106.8 South Dakota Ford Edge 90 Tennessee Cadillac XT4 69.2 Texas Genesis G90 61.6 Utah Ford Ecosport 221.6 Virginia Gmc Sierra 1500 69.7 Vermont BMW I3 109.2 Washington Lexus ES 300h 97.5 Wisconsin Ford F-150 101.1 West Virginia Nissan Kicks 112.1 Wyoming – –

The slowest-selling used car in most states is the Lincoln Nautilus SUV in five states, followed by the Ford Ecosport SUV in four.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type appearing as the slowest-seller in 26 states, followed by sedans in 10.

The slowest-selling new car across all states is the Ford Ecosport in Utah at 221.6 days

What does this mean for car shoppers? Many of the slowest-selling vehicles are lower-priced models such as compact cars and small SUVs as well as vehicles that were discontinued for the 2021 model year. Extended time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could mean the pricing is too high or that the car isn’t as popular as its competition. It’s important to know how long vehicles remain on dealer lots because these slower-moving cars can present negotiation opportunities for consumers. Each iSeeCars listing includes how long a vehicle has been on the market for and if the price has already been reduced to arm shoppers with the information you need to make the smartest purchase decision.

More from iSeeCars.com

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $282 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.



This article, The Slowest-Selling Vehicle in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com