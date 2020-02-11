The Rock’s daughter training to become pro wrestler, according to WWE

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Apples keep falling close to the trees in the family of former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

His daughter, Simone Johnson, is now training to become a WWE fighter, according to the network.

The 18-year-old is working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The Rock is the first third-generation wrestler at WWE, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

That means Simone is keeping the family tradition alive, on her way to becoming WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.

The Rock said on Instagram that he’s humbled and grateful for his daughter’s work. He also added, “Let’s do this.”

