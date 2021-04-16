The names of the 8 victims murdered in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

Crime scene investigators walk through the parking lot of the mass shooting site at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 16, 2021. – A gunman has killed at least eight people at the facility before turning the gun on himself in the latest in a string of mass shootings in the country, authorities said. The incident came a week after President Joe Biden branded US gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment” as he waded into the tense debate over gun control, a powerful political issue in the US. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The names of the eight victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility were released Friday evening.

Indianapolis Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said four of the victims were killed outside the building and another four inside while many employees were on a shift change or dinner break. At least five more victims were taken to the hospital for wounds from the shooting.

Officials said the mass shooting was committed by a 19-year-old former employee, Brandon Scott Hole, who had been reported to police before.

Identities of the 8 killed in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting:

Matthew R Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jasvinder Kaur, 64

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Skhon, 48

Karlie Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

