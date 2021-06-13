The Latest: Virus infections are rising sharply in Moscow

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes photo of fake flowers at the GUM, the State Department store, near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 10, 2021. The Russian authorities reported a spike in coronavirus infections on Thursday, with new confirmed cases exceeding 11,000 for the first time since March. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — The tally of new coronavirus infections in the Russian capital rose more than 1,000 from the previous day as Moscow heads into a week in which many businesses will be closed under a mayoral order.

The national coronavirus taskforce said Sunday that 7,704 new infection cases were recorded, continuing a steep spike that has alarmed city officials. At the beginning of June, Moscow was recording about 2900 new cases a day.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday ordered businesses that do not operate on weekends to remain “non-working” through the end of this week and closed food courts and children’s play areas. He also ordered restaurants and bars to be limited to takeout service from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nationwide, 14,723 new infections were reported Sunday, about 1200 more than a day earlier. Overall, Russia has reported about 5.2 million infections and 126,000 deaths.