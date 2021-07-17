The Latest: Masks return for employees at some Vegas casinos

FILE – In this April 24, 2021, file photo, people walk along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Masks are back in Las Vegas, where regional health officials pointed Friday, July 16, 2021, to a rising number of coronavirus cases and advised everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear facial coverings in crowded indoor places. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — Some Las Vegas resorts and casinos are again requiring employees to wear masks, a response to a recommendation by regional health officials amid rising COVID-19 case rates.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday recommended that all people, vaccinated or not, wear face coverings in public settings such as stores, malls, casinos and events.

The recommendation isn’t a mandate, but local media outlets reported that it prompted properties such as Westgate Las Vegas, The Venetian and Las Vegas Sands to impose masking requirements for employees.

Some also offered complimentary masks to visitors.

Restrictions affecting casinos and other venues were lifted in May when the state fully returned pandemic control measures to counties.

Nevada health officials on Thursday reported 938 new cases of COVID-19 statewide — the biggest one-day coronavirus case jump since February — and 15 new deaths. An additional 866 cases were reported Friday.