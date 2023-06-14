(WKBN) — June 14 marks the observation of Flag Day in the United States.

During the American Revolution, colonists were fighting the British as regiments under their own flags, and to create a more organized force and united force, the Second Continental Congress convened and created the Continental Army. In order to better convey the sense of unity, they adopted a resolution for the design of a singular flag.

The flag, created in 1775, consisted of 13 alternating red and white stripes with a Union Jack in the upper left corner. It was known as the Grand Union flag, Congress Flag, or the Continental Colors, and is often considered the first flag of the United States. It was not too dissimilar to the British flag, and in order to create a more unique identity for the new nation, a new flag design was deemed necessary.

The first flag design, created in 1775 (Courtesy of Adobe Stock).

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed the Flag Resolution regarding the design of the American flag:

“That the flag of the United States shall be of thirteen stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation.” U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The second flag design as a result of this resolution featured a design more similar to the one displayed today, but with the exception that it displayed 13 stars in representation of the 13 U.S. colonies. There were various interpretations of this design, with some flags displaying the stars in alternate rows of two and three, while others displayed the stars in a circle. Additionally, some of the stars had six points while others had eight.

Courtesy: CDOC

Adobe Stock

Despite what many may think, documents state there is no proof that Elizabeth “Betsy” Ross made the first Stars and Stripes flag — featuring the design with the 13 stars arranged in a circle — stating that the design did not appear until the early 1790s.

When Kentucky and Vermont were admitted to the union, the flag briefly took on the design of 15 stars and 15 stripes, however, it was later adjusted back down to 13 stripes at the suggestion of Capt. Samuel C. Reid. While it was only on display from 1795-1818, the 15-striped flag inspired the writing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The flag, featuring 15 stars and stripes (courtesy: CDOC).

On April 4, 1818, President James Monroe accepted a bill requiring, in part, that one star will be added to the flag on July 4 following the admission of each new state into the union.

The flag reached 48 stars in 1912 with the admission of Arizona and New Mexico, increased to 49 in 1959 with Alaska, and was completed to the flag we know today with 50 stars in 1960 with Hawaii.

The 50-star flag was first raised at 12:01 a.m. on July 4, 1960, at the Fort McHenry National Monument and became the official flag of the United States that still flies to this day.

When is Flag Day?

There is some debate as to when the first observation of Flag Day took place, but the general consensus is that all but one took place more than a century later.

The first claim was from a Hartford, Connecticut, celebration during the first summer of 1861. The most recognized claim stems from a New York ceremony that took place on June 14, 1889.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Professor George Bolch, a principal of a free kindergarten in New York City, had his school hold patriotic ceremonies to observe the anniversary of the Flag Day resolution. His initiative caught the attention of the State Department of Education, and it arranged to have the day observed in all public schools thereafter.

President Woodrow Wilson established June 14 as Flag Day in 1916, but it wasn’t until August 3, 1949, that Congress approved the national observance, and President Harry Truman signed it into law.

While Flag Day is not classified as a federal holiday, Pennsylvania declared the day a legal holiday in 1937, and it remains the only state to have done so.

Will my mail still come on Flag Day?

Because Flag Day is not classified as a Federal Holiday, post office operations will remain unaffected. This is also the case in Pennsylvania, even though Flag Day is a legal holiday in that state.