Texas woman says she had no idea she was pregnant until giving birth in a bathtub

"I give one big push. It's Madi. Twenty-and-a-half inches. She's there. Bright, blue eyes," the 22-year-old mother said

MONTGOMERY CO., Texas (CNN Newsource) – A softball coach in Texas said she gave birth to a 7-pound baby but had no clue she was even pregnant.

Brittany Darilek said she thought she was sick with stomach issues — until she pushed out a baby girl — Madelyne Blair.

She said she didn’t show, though she did gain about 15 pounds. She got her menstrual cycle every month.

Brittany had no idea she was pregnant until the evening of August 7, 2019 as she sat in the bathtub, assuming she was sick.

The 22-year-old described it as excruciating pain and assumed she was experiencing digestive issues.

“I said, ‘Let’s ease the pain to see if we need to call 911,'” said Sheila Darilek, Brittany’s mother.

Before doctors weighed in, nature took over.

“I give one big push. It’s Madi. Twenty-and-a-half inches. She’s there. Bright, blue eyes,” Brittany said.

“At that point…it looked pretty comical,” Sheila said. “Quite the scene.”

Fast forward to today, Madi is here to melt hearts. Her family calls her a surprise blessing.

“We didn’t know she was pregnant,” Sheila said. “‘Oh my gosh, your dad is going to kill you!'”

“God works in mysterious ways,” Brittany said. “That’s what I feel like I know.”

Her boyfriend, Madi’s father, was surprised — as you might expect — but very happy.