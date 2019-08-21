Texas teen’s lung collapses after vaping

The 17-year-old had to be on a ventilator during summer vacation -- machines kept him alive

DALLAS (CNN Newsource) – A Texas teenager is warning people about the dangers of vaping.

Tryston Zohfeld’s lung collapsed, which led to spending his summer break in the hospital.

“Most people think that there’s simple water vapor and flavorings that taste good, but there are so much more,” said Dr. Devika Rao, a pediatric pulmonologist at Children’s Health in Dallas.

It’s fueled by a combination of clever marketing and the misconception that “safer than tobacco” is the same as safe.

Doctors say e-cigarette use among teens has reached epidemic proportions and they’re worried about what the cute names conceal.

“Things like nickel, and tin and lead — these are heavy metals that can do direct damage to the lungs,” Rao said.

Rao joins a chorus of health professionals urging parents to warn their children about vaping.

“The nicotine contained in these products is very potent and the potential for nicotine addiction is so much more in young people compared to adults,” she said.

Zohfeld, who is 17, ended up in the intensive care unit at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, Texas this summer on a ventilator.

Machines were keeping him alive. Tests confirmed he hadn’t picked up a bug, but he had been vaping.

“I woke up 6:30 the next morning, just throwing up everywhere,” Zohfeld said. “I could feel my heart just pounding out of my chest, you know, going 100 miles per hour. I was doing these half-breaths. I really couldn’t get a full breath in, even with the inhaler.”

Weak and still recovering, Zohfeld has sworn off vaping and is now working to warn others.

“Obviously, I was embarrassed at first but, really, once I realized I was going to make it through and I was given that second chance, I just wanted to give that warning out to people,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control is now investigating dozens of cases of lung disease in 14 states, including Texas.