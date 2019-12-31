Texas mom introduces app to help communicate with children who have autism

“If you had a newborn...you have to do the process of elimination. 'Are they hungry?...Are they tired, hurting?' It's like that but for the past 13 years,” said Tamara Wood about communicating with her son.

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – At about 6 every morning, mother of two Tamara Wood starts her day like most parents, going through the normal rituals.

“Help him brush his teeth, help him get dressed.”

But life has a way of creating a new normal when you’re raising a son with autism.

“If you had a newborn baby, for the first little while whenever they’re growing, if they start crying, you have to do the process of elimination,” she said. “’Are they hungry? Are they wet? Are they tired, hurting?’ It’s like that but for the past 13 years.”

In an attempt to communicate with her son, Tamara has tried everything in the book.

“We have sign language that we try to use with him, we have pictures, we have his communication device.”

It just wasn’t cutting it. So she came up with the idea of an app with all of those things and more in one place.

“I have a lot of ideas that I’m hoping to incorporate to deal with meltdowns and your body leading up to meltdowns, and it helping to automatically have something right in their face that can help teach them how to calm themselves,” she said.

She said the Autism Show Me app will feature visual supports from picture schedules and a 360-degree location view, to other tools like reminders, games and even rewards.

But before it can become official and go out, she’s looking for support from others to prove this is something the special needs community wants.

“Just to show that this is something important and that way, whenever I am done with this phase, I can go to my investors and say, ‘Look, this is what is needed,’” she said.

Because families like hers are just trying to create their new normal.

“We need this. This is something that can be truly useful for any family,” she said.

If you’d like to support Tamara or if you see yourself using an app like this in the future, click the link below to sign up.

Autism Show Me pre sign-up