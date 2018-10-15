Texas man gets 244 years in prison for raping 1-month-old daughter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WACO, TX (WFLA) - A Texas man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of raping and abusing his newborn daughter while on meth.

Patricio Medina, 27, of Waco, admitted to sexually assaulting the 1-month-old in a conversation with a fellow inmate, authorities said. The father was already in jail for abusing the child.

In 2014, the child was seen by a pediatrician for a routine checkup. The doctor told police the child had suffered 45 broken bones and other injuries.

When questioned by detectives, Medina admitted to squeezing and shaking the baby, causing her limbs to break and covering her in bruises. He also admitted to using methamphetamine and later tested positive for the drug.

Medina was arrested and indicted in November of 2015. Then the father was indicted again in March.

His conviction was based on the testimony of a jailhouse informant who said Medina admitted that he sexually assaulted the baby while high on methamphetamine.

Lisa Montoya, the child's mother, also testified.

Medina was found guilty of five charges, including aggravated sexual assault of a child, and was sentenced to 244 years in prison. He must serve 80 years behind bars for the sexual assault charge.

Montoya previously pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering a child.

The child, who is now 4, reportedly lives with an adopted family.