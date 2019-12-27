Texas dog missing for 4 years returns home in time for Christmas

Oscar the boxer escaped through an open gate four years ago and his family lost hope they'd ever see him again

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four years ago, the Reveles family in Texas lost their boxer, Oscar. After months of searching, they lost hope of ever finding him. But with Christmas, comes miracles.

Oscar the boxer had been missing for four years

On Monday night, the family got an unexpected call from El Paso Animal Services, saying they found a white boxer named Oscar.

“At first, it kind of threw me back,” Gustavo Reveles said. “I was like, ‘Oscar?’ And they were like, ‘Yes, it’s a white boxer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, yes! Oscar!'”

Four years ago, Oscar escaped through an open gate. The Reveles family thought they would never see him again.

Oscar 4 years ago before he ran away

“We looked for him for a long time,” Gustavo said. “He was a very special dog. He was adopted and we really cared about him but after a while, we kind of gave up hope.”

However, the family was also special to Oscar. Despite being gone four years ago, he never forgot his beloved owners.

“It took him about a second to kind of just look at me and start wagging his tail, and then he licked my hand and he was ready to come home,” Gustavo said.

Some things did change since Oscar left. Since then, the Reveles family got a new puppy. Oscar is already mastering the role of big brother.

Oscar and his family’s new puppy

They don’t know where he was all those years but he was found well-fed with a new collar, leading the family to believe someone was caring for him this whole time.

“To the family that took care of him, thank you,” Gustavo said. “I’m sorry if you’re missing him right now but I’m so happy that he’s back home.”