Texas church shooting hero gets medal of courage

On December 29, it took just seconds for Jack Wilson to pull out his own gun and fire the shot that took down the gunman

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN Newsource) – The man who stopped the gunman in last month’s deadly church shooting in Texas was honored by the governor Monday.

Jack Wilson does volunteer security for West Freeway Church of Christ.

On December 29, it took just seconds for Wilson to pull out his own gun and fire the shot that took down the gunman who killed two church members.

In a ceremony at the governor’s mansion Monday, Governor Greg Abbott presented Wilson with the Governor’s Medal of Courage — the highest award given to civilians.

“Jack, I know that you have been reluctant to accept the label of being called a hero but that is exactly who you are,” Abbott told him. “You are a hero to everybody in the church that day. You are a hero to the people of Texas.”

Besides the gunman, 64-year-old Anton Wallace, of Fort Worth, and 67-year-old Richard White, of River Oaks, were killed in the shooting.