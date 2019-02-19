Texas boy called 'little Hitler' for raising money for border wall, mom says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesty: Jennifer Stevens via KXAN [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jennifer Stevens via KXAN [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jennifer Stevens via KXAN [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 7-year-old boy is going viral in a community northwest of Austin, Texas after he set up a hot chocolate stand to raise money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Jennifer Stevens said it all began when her son, Benton, watched Trump’s State of the Union Address on Feb. 5.

“He wanted to know about the wall so we explained what it was about and he was like, ‘I want to raise money for the wall,’” she said.

Both she and her husband, Shane, are politically active members of the Republican National Convention, she said, and they like to keep their children aware of their political stance.

“People think he’s brainwashed,” she said. “Well, of course, he supports Trump because we do and he hears how we talk, and this and that. Call that brainwashing but I call it parenting because we instill our values in him.”

Jennifer said Benton begged her to let him set up a stand to help raise money for the border wall. His older brothers helped him make the signs and Jennifer helped him make the hot chocolate.

On Saturday, Benton set up his stand at a Steiner Ranch strip mall for an hour. Jennifer said in that time, he made $231 in sales but not everyone was appreciative of the family’s efforts.

“I guess some liberals, or whatever you want to call them, they were griping at the owner [of the store], and going in, and yelling at him and slamming him on Facebook,” she said.

Even though Jennifer said the stand wasn’t on the store's property, her husband decided to close it down that day. KXAN reached out to the owner of the store but he declined to comment.

In the hour Benton was selling hot chocolate, Jennifer said someone posted a picture of him and his stand on several Facebook pages and the issue took off.

“It seems like there are more people supporting it than against it, but the people that are against it keep going and going and going.”

While some slammed them for using their son to make political statements, others applauded them. One donor matched the money he raised on Saturday.

When the Stevens told Benton about the mixed reactions, Jennifer said it “fired him up” and so they set up the stand on Sunday as well.

Once again, the reactions were polarized.

“He was called a little Hitler yesterday,” Jennifer said. “A guy pointed at him in his car and then he said that we didn’t like brown people. I don’t understand that at all.”

Online, Jennifer said she and her husband were criticized for their actions.

"That’s the price you pay when you make a political stance.”

In total, between sales and donations that have poured in through Venmo, Jennifer said Benton raised about $1,400. So far, he seems unfazed by the negative attention he has received.

“We’re going to get it into the wall,” she said of their plans for the money. “We will 100 percent make sure it goes toward the wall.”

According to a report from Business Insider, making sure money goes directly to a certain project with the federal government can get complicated. Donations to the government go to a fund called "Gifts to the United States" but there is not a way to guarantee that money goes toward a specific project. Donating money to the Department of Homeland Security would require Congressional approval, according to a 2008 policy directive.