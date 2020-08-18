Texas assisted living facility holds ‘wild’ party with drinks, tattoos

Wesley House officials said in a statement that there are about 30 residents at the facility and there are currently no cases of COVID-19

HILLSBORO, Texas – A Texas assisted living home found a creative way to fight the COVID-19 stir craziness – the facility threw a happy hour party for residents, complete with temporary tattoos.

“This quarantine has got us going wild!” Wesley House Assisted Living posted on Facebook. “Had a few drinks and got tattoos!”

The Hillsboro senior home served up drinks – with and without alcohol – but that was just the start of the festivities.

“When I was planning the one for August, I thought that it was crazy how we’ve been quarantined since March,” activity director Susie Castillo told the Houston Chronicle. “So I thought, ‘What is something crazy that people do when they drink? Get tattoos!'”

Photos posted by Wesley House Assisted Living show residents with fresh “ink” enjoying their beverages of choice.

Wesley House officials said in a statement to KSAT that there are about 30 residents at the Hillsboro facility, and there are currently no cases of COVID-19.

“Most of them are very independent, so having them on lockdown has really made a big change in their lives,” according to the statement.

Officials said they are following state regulations to make sure the residents have a chance to enjoy a taste of normalcy in a safe way.

