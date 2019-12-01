Tennessee police: 4 teens escape juvenile detention center

Two of the teens were charged in separate murders that occurred earlier this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say they are searching for four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says teens broke out of the downtown facility Saturday night and are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Two of the teens were charged in separate murders that occurred earlier this year while the other two were facing armed robbery charges.

Police said more than a half hour elapsed before police were notified of the escape.

