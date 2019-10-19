Tennessee man charged with murder after shooting shoplifter

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (CNN) – A Tennessee business owner is facing murder charges after police say he shot a man in the back who was trying to shoplift a chainsaw.

The judge set a $1 million bond in his case that likely ensures he won’t be going home any time soon.

Charles Kalb is charged with killing Lamorris Robinson on Wednesday outside of his store, according to Memphis police.

“I don’t want to minimize the charge against him in any way, shape or form, but he did not invite trouble into his life that day. He went to work the way he goes to work every day, and this tragedy happened,” said his attorney, Mark Mesler.

The affidavit reveals four different witnesses pointed to Kalb as the shooter killing Robinson as he ran out of the store with a stolen chainsaw in hand.

“The victim was attempting to steal something and was fleeing while the defendant shot him in the back several times. As your honor is very aware, that behavior itself would show an intent to kill,” the prosecutor told a judge.

Mesler argued that his client was fearful for his safety during the incident but would not say if there was a confrontation between Kalb and Robinson.

Mesler also disputed the facts of the case as stated in the affidavit.

“I can tell the court there is more evidence. First, I want to correct something in the affidavit. There was one shot. It’s a shotgun. Allegedly, a sawed-off shotgun,” Mesler said.

Only Kalb’s family and friends were in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors were unable to reach Robinson’s family to let them know what started off as an arraignment turned into a bond hearing.

Kalb’s attorney says in time, his side of what happened will come out.

“Here, in this courtroom, we’re dealing with whether or not my client broke the law, and I think when it comes out, you’re going to see that the evidence is not what’s in that affidavit,” Mesler said.

Tennessee law allows people to use deadly force to protect their homes or lives.

It does not permit using it to defend property.