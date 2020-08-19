Tenn. mom indicted in murder of toddler

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found on a family member’s property on Muddy Creek Road on March 6

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said a grand jury has indicted Megan Boswell, mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, on 19 counts, including two counts of felony murder.

The indictment includes:

— Two counts of felony murder

— One count of aggravated child abuse

— One count of aggravated child neglect

— One count of tampering with evidence

— One count of abuse of corpse

— One count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances

— 12 counts of false reports

Related Content AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee toddler Video

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found on a family member’s property on Muddy Creek Road on March 6.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the toddler who was last seen December 26.

More headlines from WKBN.com: