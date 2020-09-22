Teens accused of holding Colorado couple at gunpoint, stealing their 2-month-old puppy

The puppy's owner said while walking at the park, the teens called out from a car, saying how cute the puppy was and asking to take a picture with him

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver couple is heartbroken after their 2-month-old puppy was stolen from them at gunpoint while on a walk at a park.

Praveena Dewers and her boyfriend, Shawn, were taking their Miniature Dachshund, Loki, on a walk Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at the Nettie Moore playground.

Dewers said while walking at the park, young teenagers called out to them from a car, saying how cute their puppy was and asking to take a picture with Loki.

Dewers said the teens then took off with the dog, pointing a gun at the owners, warning them to stop trying to get their puppy back.

“All of a sudden, he starts to roll up his window. I was holding onto the leash, but he also pulled up a gun at the same time and he was like, ‘Just don’t, just don’t,” Dewers said.

She believes the teens were around 13 to 17 years old.

The couple described the teens’ car as a black, damaged 2005 Saturn VUE.

Loki’s owners are especially worried because he does not have his vaccines yet and needs them in the next couple of weeks. Loki was born July 3.

