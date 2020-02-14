Teachers union wants to end active shooter drills, claiming they’re traumatizing

It's recommending a more comprehensive approach that doesn't involve students

(CNN Newsource) – Active shooter drills have, unfortunately, become a normal practice in schools in the last 20 years. The second-largest teachers union in America wants them to stop.

Some psychologists say active shooter drills can be traumatizing, depending on how they’re conducted.

The American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and Everytown for Gun Safety condemn the drills, saying they’re traumatizing students.

The groups recommend a more comprehensive approach that doesn’t involve students, like extreme risk laws or staff training on lockout procedures and emergency medical procedures.

They also recommend information regarding the drills be given to parents ahead of time and the content of the drills should be created by a team that includes mental health professionals.

The Department of Education released a report, saying during the 2015-16 school year, roughly 95% of schools drilled students on lockdown procedures.