Tax filing deadline could be pushed back due to coronavirus

The April 15 tax filing deadline could be extended due to concerns over the coronavirus

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is likely to extend the deadline as part of an effort to mitigate the effects of the virus on households and businesses.

No definitive decision has been made, the paper reported.

President Trump is urging lawmakers to also consider financial assistance to businesses and workers as the spread of the virus has caused economic concern.

A payroll tax cut is also being considered as part of an economic stimulus package. Trump also said he was seeking help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they’re “not going to miss a paycheck” and “don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault.”