Target to raise starting minimum wage to $15 beginning July 5

Employees are also getting a $200 bonus

(WKBN) – Target announced Wednesday that it is raising its starting minimum wage for employees to $15 per hour beginning July 5.

They are also giving front-line employees in stores and distribution centers a $200 bonus for providing essential services to customers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is investing $1 billion more than last year in the well-being and safety of employees.

The investment includes increased wages, paid leaves, bonus payouts, personal protection equipment and a donation to the Target Team Member Giving Fund.

Target had earlier committed to reaching the $15 per hour increase by the end of 2020. Over the past three years, the company has raised minimum wages by $1 every year from the base minimum pay of $11 per hour.

A $2 temporary wage increase was implemented in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and extended twice, company officials said.

Employees are also being provided free virtual healthcare visits.

