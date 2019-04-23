Target recalls wooden toys due to choking hazard

National & World

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 07:52 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 11:40 PM EDT

(CNN Newsource) - Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half-a-million wooden toy vehicles because they're a choking hazard.

The recall includes eight Bullseye's Playground toys either sold separately or as part of a set.

They were sold between October and November of last year.

Target says there have been four reports of wheels detaching and one report of a toy missing a wheel when it was opened.

There are no reports of someone getting hurt.

