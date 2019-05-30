Target recalls USB charging cables for shock and fire hazards

(WKBN) – Target announced a recall of heyday 3-Foot Lightning USB charging cables for potential shock and fire hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if the metal around the cord makes contact with the USB wall charger plug prongs, it can become electrically charged and cause shock or fire hazards.

The recall was issued on Wednesday and affects about 90,000 units. These were sold for about $15 from stores and online between June 2018 to January 2019.

The commission warned customers to stop using the charging cables immediately. The cables can be refunded.