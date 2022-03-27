(WKBN) – SunTree Snack Foods LLC announced on Wednesday that the company recalling Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries due to undeclared sulfite in the product.

Those who are allergic or sensitive to sulfite could have a serious or life-threatening reactions after consuming this Target product, according to an FDA release .

The recalled packages are resealable stand up pouches that were distributed to retail stores nationally.

SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries are urged to dispose of the product immediately.