Tanks, fighter jets to be featured in President Trump’s July 4th event in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN Newsource) – Battle tanks, armored vehicles and elite U.S. fighter jets — it’s an Independence Day celebration thought up by the president himself.

It’s happening this Thursday in Washington, D.C. but critics are not happy with a big change to the annual Fourth of July event.

The iconic fireworks — donated, in part, by Valley-based Phantom Fireworks — over the National Mall will be moved to a new spot. All flights will be grounded at Washington’s Reagan National Airport for more than two hours. Three times the usual number of National Guard troops will be deployed for security.

All so Trump can be the centerpiece for D.C.’s Fourth of July celebration, giving an unprecedented speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

“We’re going to have a great Fourth of July in Washington, D.C. It will be like no other,” he said.

For all the costly changes, it’s still not precisely what he wanted early on — a grand military parade as seen in some other countries such as France, Russia and North Korea. Cost estimates for that plan quickly ran into tens of millions of dollars.

The D.C. City Council, mindful of expensive street damage, howled “no tanks.”

The park service has remained quiet about how much it will cost to take on the additional requirements.

The Pentagon is not discussing the price tag for a flyover by the Blue Angels, a plane that serves as Air Force One, some other aircraft and a couple of tanks and troop carriers that will also be there, but simply parked near the mall.

“We want to bring millions of people into the city and we want people to come who love our country. Those are the people we want,” Trump said.

The president tweeted Tuesday after asking the chiefs of every military branch to stand with him during the celebration.

Big 4th of July in D.C. “Salute to America.” The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World. Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

The Pentagon is not saying which, if any, are going.

The White House and the Republican National Committee are reportedly giving VIP access to favored friends and colleagues — adding to the frustration of those who claim the event is no longer nonpartisan.

Democrats say on this scorching week, they are largely being frozen out.

The White House’s response?

“This is a public event. It’s open to the public,” said White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway.

While the public will be able to view the event from afar, the areas closest to the monument will be reserved for ticket holders.

The White House is not saying exactly how many tickets will be given out.