Taco seasoning mix recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

(WKBN) – Williams Food LLC has announced the recall of Great Value and HEB brand taco seasoning mix, which were sold at grocery stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other states.

The recall is due to cumin spice that was produced by a supplier. That spice was found to potentially be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the recall.

The recall includes the following:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning, 1 oz. packages

Item number: 564829444

Product UPC: 0 78742 24572 0

Product dates: Best if used by 07/08/21 and 07/09/21



HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium, 1.25 oz. packages

Item number: 050215

Product UPC: 0 41220 79609 0

Product dates: Better by 07/10/21, 07/11/21 and 07/15/21

There have been no complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection to the products, according to the company.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Customers who purchased the recalled products are asked to discard them or return to the store in which they purchased them for a full refund.

Those with questions may call 1-800-847-5608 or email customerservice@chg.com for more information.