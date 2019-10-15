Taco Bell officials confirm metal shavings prompted beef recall

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more than 200 restaurants around Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN AND CNN Newsource) – Taco Bell’s seasoned beef has been voluntarily recalled from locations in more than 20 states, including Ohio.

More than two million pounds of seasoned beef were removed and discarded from restaurants and distributions centers Friday after a customer reported they found metal shavings in their menu item.

In a release Monday, Julie Masino, president of North America, Taco Bell Corp., said they pulled the beef as soon as they learned of the issue.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” Masino said. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the consumption of Taco Bell products.

Masino said the beef was produced at one plant location on only one of the two lines used to make the seasoned beef. The meat was sent to distribution centers in Michigan, New Jersey, York, Ohio and Virginia.

Consumers with questions should call 1-800-TACOBELL (1-800-822-6235). Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pacific Time. News media and health department officials who have questions should contact the Taco Bell Media Line at 949-863-3915 or media@tacobell.com.

