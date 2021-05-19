T.I., wife Tiny investigated after sexual abuse allegation

FILE – In this Monday, June 1, 2015 file photo, T.I., left, and Tiny arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Entourage” at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre. Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by police in Los Angeles after a sexual abuse allegation. Los Angeles Police officer Rosario Cervantes said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that an active investigation is underway. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by police in Los Angeles after a sexual abuse allegation.

Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes said Tuesday that an active investigation is underway. The investigation comes after a woman in Los Angeles and another in Las Vegas filed a police report that accused the couple of sexual assault.

A report was taken April 8 for a sexual assault involving the couple that occurred in 2005, Cervantes said. The police did not provide any additional details.

Las Vegas police received a report this month of a sexual assault incident in 2010 involving the couple. But the case was closed because it was reported outside the statute of limitations.

Steve Sadow, the attorney for T.I. and his wife, said his clients “steadfastly deny and repudiate” all the allegations. He said the couple has not spoken or been contacted by police in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or any other jurisdiction in the country.

“The LAPD ‘accuser’ once again remains anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them,” Sadow said. “Meanwhile, although we now have for the first time a name of an ‘accuser,’ who apparently filed a police report with (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police), we have essentially no specifics about her or her claim, and her attorney has thus far refused to disclose a copy of the report for public scrutiny.”

In March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said more than 30 women contacted him accusing T.I. and his wife of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation” in at least two states, including California and Georgia. He said the allegations span more than 15 years.

A spokesperson for T.I. and Tiny denied those accusations.

Production for the VH1 reality series “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” was suspended in February amid the sexual abuse allegations.