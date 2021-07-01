Swimmer survives shark attack off Northern California beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A great white shark bit a man in the leg as he swam off a Northern California beach on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Nemanja Spasojevic tells NewsNationNow.com he was searching for crabs when the attack happened.

He believes he was bitten by a 6- to 8-foot-long shark.

“I got 10 puncture wounds from 10 teeth,” Spasojevic said. “One of the teeth actually cut and hit through the vein so that was kind of the major injury.”

The 35-year-old’s injury was not life-threatening and he was able to swim to shore at Grey Whale Cove State Beach, about 18 miles south of San Francisco, where he received medical aid, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen said.

Spasojevic said a fisherman helped save his life.

“When paramedics came and put on the real tourniquet, that’s when I felt like ‘Okay, I’m gonna live. I know that for sure.'”

Spasojevic says he will not hesistate to return to the water.

“I don’t think it’s going to change my love for the ocean,” Spasojevic said.