SWAT called out after Oklahoma neighbor tries to break down fence with Roomba, police say

YUKON, Okla. (CNN Newsource) – Throwing feces, spelling out swear words and attacking with a Roomba — all elements of a recent episode between neighbors in Yukon, Oklahoma. And it was caught on tape.

David Baird said he feared for his family’s lives.

“I told him, ‘If you break through the fence, I’m gonna shoot you.'”

Baird had his gun in hand after his neighbor, John Stafford, allegedly started trying to break down their shared fence with a Roomba vacuum cleaner.

“I was scared for my family,” Baird said.

His wife and kids were huddled inside the house after a 12-hour ordeal with the man next door.

“Threw fecal matter out from his driveway into our yard,” Baird said.

Stafford barricaded himself inside of his home, making several calls to police.

Stafford: “I would like to report a d*****bag.”

911 dispatcher: “Sir, you’d like to report a what?”

Stafford: “A d*****bag.”

911 dispatcher: “Can you speak like an adult, please, and tell me what situation you’re having?”

Stafford: “D-O-U-“

911 dispatcher: “Again, I am going to ask you to tell me the problem you are having.”

Stafford: “B-B-B-B-A-G. D*****bag. Did you hear that?”

There were a total of six 911 calls from him.

911 dispatcher: “Yukon 911, what’s the location of your emergency?”

Stafford: “It’s a d*****bag.”

911 dispatcher: “OK, I’m going to get you back over to Oklahoma City.”

Stafford: “I’m gonna run you guys into the f*****g ground.”

911 dispatcher: “OK, have a nice night.”

Eventually, the SWAT team, the bomb squad and a robot were called out. Baird and the other neighbors stayed up late, capturing it on video.

Negotiators in the street tried to lure him outside, eventually releasing canisters of pepper spray to get him to come out.

“I take any threat against my family dead serious to me,” Baird said.

Stafford faces a complaint of planning an act of violence.