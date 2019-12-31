Watch the surveillance video below to see it happen

EASTON, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A sinkhole opened up under a street in eastern Pennsylvania Monday but the driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

The sinkhole on Easton’s south side nearly swallowed an SUV.

Then the back of the SUV ends up below ground.

“All you hear is this loud scratch and boom. Kind of sounded like a garbage can going into the back of a garbage truck,” said Tanya Rinebold, who witnessed it.

The ground opened up near the intersection of James and E. Kleinhaus streets around 1:30 p.m.

An hour later, the black Suburban was nearly vertical, with the wipers still on and smoke coming out of the tailpipe.

The sound of water could be heard gushing under the street where the car was stuck.

Neighbors said luckily, the driver — who lives in the area — was able to get out.

“I was screaming on the street to make sure nobody was in there,” said witness Demary Flores. “Everybody was safe.”

Neighbors said they noticed brown water hours before the sinkhole opened up.

The City of Easton said a water main break is to blame.

“When these homes were built, they said, they were built on sinkholes,” Flores said. “That’s why the insurance for these houses in this area is a little higher than anywhere else, so we’re kind of just aware of the sinkholes but we never expected something like this.”

Flores has lived on James Street for 10 years. While she said this was very surprising, she’s glad the driver of the SUV made it out safely and that his children weren’t in the car when it happened.