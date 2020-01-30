Suspected drug-smuggling tunnel discovered in San Diego

The tunnel is more than 4,300 feet long, extending into Mexico, making it the longest on record

SAN DIEGO, California (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials say they have found a sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel stretching three-quarters of a mile.

The tunnel begins in an industrial area in Mexico that’s just about one-half-mile west of the Otay Mesa port of entry.

Mexican authorities discovered the entrance to the tunnel, and the San Diego Tunnel Task Force began investigating.

Officials say the tunnel has a ventilation system, electricity and elevators at both entrances.

At the time of the discovery, the tunnel did not reach the surface into the United States, but evidence strongly suggests the tunnel was previously operational.

The Tunnel Task Force found hundreds of bags blocking the exit in the U.S.

Although no drugs were ever found, investigators are confident it was used by cartels for drug smuggling.

The task force here is sending a strong message that they’ll continue to do everything they can to stop drugs from coming in to the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security says it does offer cash rewards for tips leading to the discovery of tunnels like this one.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to the discovery.