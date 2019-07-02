Suspect in woman’s death barred from Utah campus, report says

Police officers stand in front of the home, right, of Ayoola A. Ajayi Friday, June 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago. Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said 31-year-old Ajayi will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnaping and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Newly released documents show a man arrested in the death of a Utah college student had been banned from the campus of Utah State University after he was arrested on suspicion of having a stolen an iPad.

The reports released Tuesday show 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi was barred from campus in August 2012. He had been a student there the year before.

Separate police documents show he was also investigated on a rape allegation in 2014. No charges were filed in either case.

Ajayi is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other charges in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. Prosecutors on Tuesday were granted an extension on filing formal charges until next week. No attorney has been listed for Ajayi.

