Suspect in Vanessa Guillen memorial vandalism named

LULAC released video of a man kicking and breaking multiple candles at the memorial last week

Killeen Police have released the name of the man accused of vandalizing the memorial for murdered Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

LULAC released video of a man kicking and breaking multiple candles at the memorial last week.

The time-stamp of the video shows it happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Her 21st birthday would have been the day before, Sept. 30th.

Detectives say they identified the man as 29-year -old Lewis Mbote.

If you know his whereabouts, Killeen Police would like you to call 254-501-8800.

The time-stamp of the video shows it happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Her 21st birthday would have been the day before, Sept. 30th.

More stories from WKBN.com: