FREMONT CO., Colo. (FOX21) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said a suspect has been identified in connection to the double murder of two people whose bodies were found by hikers in Phantom Canyon, Colorado, in July 2022.

According to a press release from FCSO, the bodies of Shawn and Morgan Apple, of Harrisburg, Arkansas, were discovered by hikers in the Phantom Canyon area on July 16, 2022.

FCSO said investigators used evidence from the double homicide scene to link it to a suicide case that was reported on July 17, 2022. The subject of the suicide case was 19-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Cañon City, Colorado.

FCSO said Harris was linked to the murders of Shawn and Morgan Apple through forensic evidence, ballistic evidence and digital media records.