Survivors remember victims of Columbine massacre, 20 years later Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLETON, Colorado (CNN) - Exactly 20 years ago, two students shot and killed 13 people at Columbine High School.

It was the first mass shooting at a school for the Millennial generation.

On a hilltop next to Columbine High School is a quiet space, filled with 13 plaques, naming the people who were killed on April 20, 1999.

The community of Littleton lit candles Friday night, standing by the friends they lost. Among them were people who could have died that day.

Survivor Patrick Ireland was shot twice in the head.

"I'm fortunate that I'm still here and, and was able to regain so much of my life back," he said.

Frank Deangelis was Columbine's principal at the time. He now dedicates his life to helping school shooting victims.

"Whenever I go out and do presentations, I start my presentations with the picture of each of the kids, and I read their names and it gets me in a calming place that I know what I need to do," he said.

Survivors like Will Beck have also been approached by Parkland, Florida students.

He said don't be afraid to live your life.

"It was horrible. It dominated my life for a long, long time, but I still have a beautiful family, and I have a life that I was able to rebuild from that," he said.

"Having a choice of being a victor instead of a victim can be a great positive message," Ireland said.