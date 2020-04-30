Survey shows many employees working from home are reaching for a beer on the job

One in three Americans said they are more likely to drink alcohol during work hours while on lockdown

(WKBN) – A survey by alcohol.org, an addiction center resource, shows many employees forced to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic are drinking on the job.

Beer is the drink of choice, according to the survey of about 3,000 employees who are working from home in the U.S.

Some even said they stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation (20%).

People who live in Hawaii (67%) are most likely drink on the job at home, while those living in Arkansas (8%) are best at not being enticed. New Hampshire comes in second at 50%.

In Ohio, 22% said they are drinking at home during work hours, while 38% in Pennsylvania admitted to doing it.

About 36% of men and 26% of women said they drink during work hours.

More than one-third of respondents say they believe they will drink more alcohol than usual while in isolation.