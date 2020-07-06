Closings and delays
Supreme Court ruling could impact Electoral College outcome

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a race decided by just a few electoral votes.

