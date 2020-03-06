Super Worm Moon: Final supermoon of winter lighting up sky Monday night

UNITED STATES (WJW) — The last full moon of winter is upon us.
March’s supermoon, called the Super Worm Moon, peaks Monday night.
According to NASA, it got its name from native tribes in the northern and eastern United States. They called the last full moon of winter the “Worm Moon” after the earthworm casts that appear on the ground as it begins to thaw in springtime.
The supermoon will reach peak fullness around 1:48 p.m. Monday, March 9. However, it will appear full from Sunday night through Tuesday night.
The supermoon comes a day after the moon reaches perigee, the closest point to Earth, making the full moon a supermoon, which makes it appear slightly larger and brighter than the full moon usually does.
Check out the video below for NASA’s skywatching tips: