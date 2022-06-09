WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court financial disclosures reveal that the justices took in $800,000 in book royalties last year, a lucrative supplement to their judicial salaries.

Reports released Thursday show that by far the largest payment went to Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It’s $425,000 for a yet-to-be-released book and likely the first installment on a reported $2 million deal she signed soon after joining the court in 2020.

Justices are being paid $274,200 this year for their work on the bench. Chief Justice John Roberts gets a little more, $286,700.

The largest advances before now have gone to Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, who each received more than $1 million for their accounts of their rise from poverty to the nation’s highest court.