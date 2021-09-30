Suntree Snack Foods issues recall of cashew and trail mix products after glass is found inside

(WKBN)- A snack foods brand is recalling multiple products for possibly containing glass.

Suntree Snack Foods announced a voluntary recall after a customer reported pieces of glass inside the packages of one of their products.



The recall includes multiple cashew and trail mix packages sold under the Harris Teeter, Happy Belly, Prince and Spring, and H-E-B brand names.



No injuries have been reported, but the recall comes out of an abundance of caution.



You can find the exact product codes of the recalled items here.