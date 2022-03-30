MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Stutzman Farms is voluntarily recalling some of its flour products and pie crusts.

The recall is due to undeclared wheat and milk allergens on the product labels.

The recalled products are:

Mom’s Pie Crust (sold in one-piece individual packages)

Organic Bread Flour (sold in 5 lb. and 10 lb. packages)

Prairie Gold Four (sold in 5 lb. and 10 lb. packages)

All lots of these products sold from the Millersburg, Ohio location are part of the recall.

The labeling issue was brought to the attention of Stutzman Farms by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers can return the products to Stutzman Farms for a refund. It’s located at 6197 Township Road 605, Millersburg, OH 44654.

Anyone with questions can call Stutzman Farms at 330-674-1289 extension 2 and leave a message.