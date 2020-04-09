Study shows New York virus outbreak came from Europe and U.S.

The study was led by researchers at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine

NEW YORK, New York (CNN) – A new study indicates that the coronavirus outbreak in New York came from predominately Europe and other parts of the U.S.

According to the city’s website, New York now has more than 80,000 coronavirus cases and upwards of 4,000 deaths.

The study was led by researchers at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine. It traced cases in New York and found little evidence indicating COVID-19 was introduced there directly from China.

The virus originated in China and was under the United State’s early travel restrictions in February.

The study has not yet been peer reviewed.