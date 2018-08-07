Study: Segmented plates get kids to eat more veggies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(CNN) - How much your child eats could depend on what plate your child uses at meals.

A research letter published Monday in the "Journal JAMA Pediatrics" found segmented plates with pictures of recommended foods led preschoolers to eat more vegetables.

The study's author, a doctoral candidate at the University of Colorado Denver, observed more than 200 children at a preschool with an average age of 3.8 years.

She found that on days when kids used the plates, they served themselves slightly more vegetables -- and ate more -- than when using the usual white plates.

Lunch trays have shown similar results in elementary school kids.

The researcher says it could be a tool to encourage children toward healthier eating habits in early life.