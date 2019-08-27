Study: People who post ‘selfies’ seen as less likable

(CNN) – Looking for “likes” online might make you less likable.

That’s the latest from a new study by psychologists at Washington State University.

They wanted to know if people would judge you differently based on whether you posted a selfie or a picture that someone else took of you.

They worked with hundreds of Instagram users and found that those who posted a lot of “selfies” were seen as less likable.

Not only that, they were seen as less successful, more insecure and less open to new experiences.

Researchers say even when the Instagram feeds were similar — showing things like achievements or travel — people thought less of the one who posted selfies, especially the kinds of selfies that focused on appearance.

On the other hand, people who posted pictures of themselves taken by other people were seen as having higher self-esteem, being more adventurous, less lonely, more outgoing, more dependable and more successful.