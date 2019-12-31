Study: Overdose deaths may be linked to plant closures

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A new study finds automotive plant closures may be linked with a rise in opioid overdose deaths.

It found the opioid overdose death rate in a county was 85% higher five years after a closure than in counties that did not have closures.

The study examined 112 U.S. manufacturing counties, 29 of which had plant closures between 1999 and 2016.

Researchers looked at working-age adults between 18 to 65 years old.

It found only an association between plant closures and opioid overdose death rates, not a causal relationship.

More research is necessary to unpack the complexities of that association.

The economy and other social factors could be playing roles in those deaths, and the factors may include a shortage of steady jobs for people without a college degree.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.