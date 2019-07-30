Study: 1 in 4 food drivers tastes your meal

Apps that allow your food order to be brought to you are becoming more popular -- but you may want to think twice

(CNN Newsource) – Next time you’re starving at home with no food in the house, you may want to drive to a restaurant instead of ordering from an app delivery service.

A new study says 28% of drivers hired by those apps admit to taking food from deliveries. That’s more than half of the 54% who say they’ve been tempted to do so because it just smells so good.

It’s also more than people think. Just 21% of customers report suspecting drivers of sneaking a bite.

Still, 85% of them want restaurants to use packaging that will show if anybody has pilfered a portion of their grub.

The data was compiled by distributor U.S. Foods from more than 1,500 respondents.

Companies like Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash will bring you food from nearly any restaurant for a fee.

According to a national study, the average consumer has two food delivery apps and uses them three times a month.