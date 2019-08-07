Stories of heroism and survival come to light after 2 mass shootings

Stories of bravery from El Paso and Dayton -- two cities that suffered mass shootings just 13 hours apart

(CNN Newsource) – Forever connected by tragedy, people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio are making sure their loved ones and communities aren’t forgotten.

“We tried to save him,” Holly Redman said of Dayton shooting victim Logan Turner. “I just want his parents to know that we did everything possible to save him.”

Stories of heroism.

“To deter him, I started just chucking bottles. I just started throwing bottles, random bottles at him,” said Chris Grant, who was hurt in the El Paso shooting. “And I’m not a baseball player, so one went this way and one went that way. And then one went right toward him and then that’s when he saw me, and just started — and I ducked.”

Stories of survival from two cities that suffered mass shootings just 13 hours apart.

Some survivors were even able to reunite, including Grant and Donna — a first responder Grant calls his “guardian angel.”

The two communities that lost more than 30 lives and saw many more hurt are honoring the victims.

Sixth-grader Ruben Martinez has started the #elpasoCHALLENGE, encouraging each person in the city to do 22 acts of kindness in honor of each person killed.

One funeral home in El Paso has announced it will provide free funeral services for the families who lost a loved one.

In Dayton, businesses in the popular Oregon District reopened Monday, including the bar targeted by the gunman. Organizers of a gun show scheduled for the coming weekend announced they would cancel the event out of respect.

