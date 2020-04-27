Stocks climb as governments plan to ease lockdowns

A slew of the biggest U.S. companies are also scheduled to report how much profit they made in the first three months of 2020

(AP) – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Monday as governments around the world prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 added 0.8% at the start of a week chockablock with market-moving events.

Several major central banks are meeting, including the Bank of Japan, which announced its latest stimulus measures to prop up markets.

A slew of the biggest U.S. companies are also scheduled to report how much profit they made in the first three months of 2020. Bond yields rose and the price of oil fell.