(The Hill) – Stock futures sunk and oil prices spiked Wednesday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down more than 700 points shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a decline of 2.2 percent. S&P 500 futures were down 2.3 percent, and futures tied to the Nasdaq composite were down 2.8 percent.

Stock market futures cratered and prices for U.S. and international oil shot up as investors braced for war between Russia and Ukraine to disrupt the global energy supply.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude, the baseline for U.S. oil prices, was up nearly $3 on the day to $95.03. Intercontinental Exchange Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, hit nearly $100 per gallon.

Government officials, economists and financial experts have warned for weeks that a major war in Europe would likely shake the global economy. While Russia’s economy is relatively small compared to its geopolitical influence, it produces a significant amount of the world’s supply of oil, natural gas and minerals.

The Dow closed Wednesday with a loss of 1.4 percent, ending in the red for the fifth consecutive day of trading. The Nasdaq composite closed with a loss of 2.6 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent before the closing bell.

The escalation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain draw another round of financial penalties from the U.S., European Union and other western allies.